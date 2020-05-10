Spread the love



















Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Sunday night after complaining of chest pain.

The veteran Congress leader was taken to the cardio-thoracic ward of the hospital at 8.45 pm and is under observation by doctors.

He has been admitted to a hospital room and not to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

Earlier this week Manmohan Singh, alongside interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states, questioned the centre over its decision-making during the coronavirus lockdown.