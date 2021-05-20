Spread the love



















Former Raknno Editor Fr Vincent Menezes (75) Passes Away

Mangaluru: The former editor of Konkani Weekly Magazine Raknno, Fr Vincent Victor Menezes (75) passed away on May 20.

Fr Vincent was born on 3 November 1945 to Late Gregory and Magdalen Menezes of Valencia and ordained a priest on 23 October 1974.

After the ordination, Fr Vincent served as the Assistant Parish Priest Kirem from 1974 to 1977. He was later transferred as Assistant Parish Priest in Bejai from 1977 – 1980, from 1980 – 1983 he served as the Parish Priest of Narampady. Later in 1983, Fr Vincent moved to Mumbai to pursue his Journalism studies. In 1985, he joined Raknno as the Managing editor at the Bishop’s House and served for 8 years.

In 1993, Fr Vincent was transferred as the Parish Priest of Pernal. In 2000 he was transferred to Miyar as the Parish Priest and in 2007 he was the Parish Priest of Cascia. In 2014, he was transferred to St Sebastian Church Bendur as the Resident Priest. In 2016, Fr Vincent served as the Parochial Administrator of Derebail. After his retirement in 2019, Fr Vincent was residing at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu.

The funeral rites of Fr Vincent will take place on May 21 at 9:30 am at the St Vincent Ferrer Church Valencia, Mangaluru.

Like this: Like Loading...