Former top cop Julio Ribeiro’s wife passes away

Mumbai: Melba Ribeiro, the wife of former supercop Julio F. Ribeiro, passed away late on Monday night, the family said.

She is survived by her husband, daughters Ana Carl Saldanha and Nina Engineer, grandchildren and great grandkids besides sister Dr. Rosario Menezes.

Her mortal remains shall be kept for public viewing on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, in Worli.

The burial will be at the Haines Road Cemetery in Worli, at 5.30 p.m.

Ribeiro, 93, is a former Mumbai Police Commissioner and was the DGP Punjab at the height of terrorism in that state. He also served as DGP of Gujarat and DG, CRPF, and as India’s Ambassador to Romania.

