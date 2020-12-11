Spread the love



















Former Union Minister Ram Lal Rahi dead



Sitapur (UP): Former Union Minister of State for Home, and senior Congress leader, Ram Lal Rahi, died in Sitapur, on Thursday night. He was 82.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the passing away of Ram Lal Rahi and said that he was an experienced leader.

Rahi became the Minister of State for Home Affairs during the Narasimha Rao government and was a four-time MP from Mishrikh and a two-time MLA from Hargaon in Sitapur district.

He had left the Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 but returned to the Congress in 2019.

His son Suresh Rahi is a BJP legislator from Hargaon in Sitapur.