Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised



Kolkata: Veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday afternoon after respiratory problems.

According to reports, the 76-year-old Bhattacharya developed difficulty in breathing and his respiratory problems aggravated this afternoon. He been unwell for quite some time as he was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), as well as other old age-related ailments for quite some time.

“Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted for treatment of acute exacerbation of his respiratory problems in Woodland. No visitor is being allowed now,” said CPI-M state Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra.

He said that well-wishers are requested to co-operate with the hospital authority.

Hospital sources said that Bhattacharya’s treatment has started. Necessary tests are now being conducted upon the veteran leader at the hospital’s flu-clinic, sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was praying for his speedy recovery. “Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well,” she tweeted.