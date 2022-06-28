Formula 1: Silverstone will be ‘a strong race’ for Ferrari, predicts Red Bull Team Principal

London: Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner believes that title rivals Ferrari will have the advantage at next weekend’s British Grand Prix, but says his team are “fired up” to win at Silverstone, after losing out on victory last year.

Red Bull currently sit at the top of the constructors’ championship – having won seven out of the opening nine races of the season – and now lead second-placed Ferrari by 76 points.

However, despite Red Bull’s lead, Horner is anything but complacent, believing that Ferrari’s form and the possibility of upgrades make them the favourites at Silverstone, as he also warned of the recent improved performance of long-time rivals Mercedes.

“Looking at it on pure form, you’d say that going there, like Barcelona, it’s going to be strong race for (Ferrari),” said Horner.

“Mercedes, their race pace at the end there was strong as well, so that could well be factor at that race. It’s going to be interesting to see, I’m hearing there are going to be a few upgrades as well on the Ferrari. It’s going to be an interesting one.”

Horner and his Red Bull team have been in this position before, as they went into the British GP last year with a 44-point gap at the top of the constructors’ championship to Mercedes, which was cut to just six points after the race – a first-lap crash between then title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen taking the Red Bull driver out of the race, as Hamilton went on to win.

And Horner, whose team have won the last six races in a row, said it was crucial for Red Bull to continue their momentum this year, while he made no bones about wanting to avenge the result from 2021 – Red Bull now looking for their first win at Silverstone since 2012.

“Silverstone was pretty tough for us last year. We went there with a healthy lead last year, we go in there again (with one) this year so it’s important to us to keep this momentum going. It’s been a heck of a run of races that we’ve put together, and the team, the drivers are doing a great job,” said Horner.

“Silverstone is one of the best circuits on the calendar,” added Horner.

“It’s going to be a record crowd again this year, we’re looking forward to seeing everyone there. I’m sure there will be huge support for the Mercedes drivers, but we’ll go in there fired up, and trying to put right what happened last year,” he said.