Fortuner SUV Hits Road Divider & Knocks Down Electric Pole- 8 Occupants Safe

Fortuner SUV Hits Road Divider & Knocks Down Electric Pole on NH near A J Shetty Hospital- 8 Occupants in the SUV , including a 10-year-old Safe-the accident took place on Sunday late night 17 July 2022, past 11 pm or so.

Mangaluru: A Fortuner SUV bearing Reg No KA 19 MF 7407 with eight occupants, including the driver and a 10-year-old child had a miraculous escape after the SUV the driver lost control after avoiding a pothole, and hit the road divider, following which a electric pole was also knocked down.

The incident that happened on a busy NH near A J Hospital around 11 pm, resulted in a traffic jam for a while, until police arrived and controlled the traffic. Luckily all the eight persons, including a 10-year-old child were treated at A J Hospital with minor injuries, and discharged. Since it was a self accident, no case was registered. Kadri East police were at the spot and did the needful.