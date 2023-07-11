‘Foster Consensus to Promote Synodality,’ Exhorts Abp. George Antonysamy

Coimbatore, TN (CCBI): The Church and ecclesial leaders should foster consensus in the decision-making process to transform the Church into a Synodal Church, exhorts Abp. George Antonysamy, Vice President of the CCBI, the President of the Tamil Nadu Regional Bishops’ Council and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore. The prelate was releasing the Indian edition of the Instrumentum Laboris for the Synod of Bishops at a significant function held during the Tamil Nadu Regional Bishops’ Council meeting at Coimbatore.

Archbishop George Antonysamy, the Vice President of the CCBI, releasing the Indian edition of the book Instrumentum Laboris.

“The Church is guided by the Holy Spirit and we have to continuously listen to the Spirit of the Lord in our decision-making. Balancing the voices of the majority and minority and ensuring an equitable outcome is the Synodal way of making decisions. Consensus is by far the most effective method for mutually acceptable decision-making, as the involvement of all in arriving at one will allay the apprehensions that a majority decision can be thrust on a minority who disagrees,” said Abp. George Antonysamy.

The Instrumentum Laboris is the fruit of a vast synodal journey. It is a document by the entire Church. All who took part in the synodal process at the diocesan, regional, national, and continental levels are co-authors of this document. The Synod for the Synodal Church was conducted in all dioceses and the national Synod consultation was held from July 26th to 28th, 2022, in Bangalore. The Asian Continental Synod took place in Bangkok from February 24th to 26th, 2023. The suggestions and proposals from these were incorporated into the document.

The first session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is scheduled to be held from October 4–29, 2023, at the Vatican. (1) Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President CCBI and Archbishop of Goa and Daman, (2) Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, (3) Cardinal Antony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad, (4) Cardinal George Mar Alencherry, Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, (5) Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, Major Archbishop of Syro Malankara Church. (6) Abp. George Antonysamy, Vice President CCBI and Archbishop of Madras Mylapore, (7) Abp. Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop Trichur, (8) Abp. Joseph Pamplany, Archbishop of Tellicherry, (9) Bp. Alex Joseph Vadakumthala, Bishop of Kannur, (10) Rev. Sr Lalitha Thomas, S.J.T., Principal, Jyoti Nivas College, Bangalore, (11) Rev. Sr. Maria Nirmalini, A.C, Superior General, Sisters of Apostolic Carmel and (12) Rev. Sr. Tania George, M.Id, from India will participate in the forthcoming Synod.

For copies, kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile: +91-9886730224.

Dr Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, Conference of Catholic Bishops of India

