Foundation Stone Laid for ‘Konkani Bhavan’ Ignoring Catholic Konkani Community Representatives

Foundation Stone Laid for ‘Konkani Bhavan’ of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy at Urwa Store, Mangaluru Ignoring Catholic Konkani Community Representatives Participation- A TOTAL DISCRIMINATION!

Mangaluru: If you look at the invitation card for the Foundation Stone laying ceremony of the ‘Konkani Bhavan’ of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy at Urwa Store, Mangaluru held on Saturday, 26 February 2022 at 11 am, there is not a SINGLE name of Catholic Konkani Community representatives, which has saddened and upset a large Catholic Konkani community. The whole foundation stone laying ceremony looked like the Catholic Konkani Community leaders/representatives had nothing to do with the project. Only ONE certain Konkani Community has been given the HIGHEST prominence in this programme/project.

During the programme on the dais, there were dignitaries with surnames like Kumar, Pai, Poojari, Kateel, Kamath, Nayak, Shetty, Uchila, Kulal, Suvarna etc, but not even a single dignitary/dignitaries with surname like D’souza, Pinto, Castelino, Saldanha, Mascarenhas, D’costa, Pereira etc. How about that! Someone had played dirty tricks in this project by not involving Catholic Konkani Community representatives, since they wanted to take the credit for the ‘Konkani Bhavan’ Project . If you look at it, since decades a bunch of Catholic Konkani Community leaders/representatives, among whom, the past president of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Roy Castelino during his tenure had played a vital role in organizing various Konkani Cultural and Art projects, and had put lots of efforts to start a Konkani Bhavan.

Former President of KKSA ROY CASTELINO should have been on the DAIS with other dignitaries and NOT in the AUDIENCE

Castelino had even found a land then for the construction of Konkani Bhavan, but with political power a different land has been now replaced, near Urwa Store in the City, where the foundation stone was laid. As a courtesy Roy Castelino should have been made to sit on the dais, rather than in the audience, for all his works and efforts put into Konkani Sahitya Academy during his tenure. Bah humbug! Many are asking how come not even a single representative from the Cathollic Konkani Community was not on the list of dignitaries for today’s programme. Even in the audience there were only 4-5 Catholic Konkani Community members, and one of them was Roy Castelino. This is nothing but a total discrimination towards ONE PARTICULAR KONKANI COMMUINITY played by DIRTY POLITICS. Nothing Less, Nothing More!

List of dignitaries to be seated on the Dais as mentioned in the programme invitation card

Anyways, the foundation stone for Konkani Bhavan was laid by district in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar at Urwa Store on Saturday, February 26, joined by MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Dayanand Kathalsar (president, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy), MLC Pratapsimha Nayak, corporator Jayashree Kudva, among others.

In his inaugural speech, Sunil Kumar said, “I have taken lots of efforts and initiatives to give prominence to various languages/communities in the state, among them being Konkani. It’s nice to note that The Konkani academy has been active in the three districts, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar by organizing several activities and projects. With several people speaking the Konkani language in this region, the Konkani Bhavan will be a gift from the state to them. we have several people who speak It is a dream come true to have their own building, and I will try my best to get more funds sanctioned for the overall development of the Konkani academy.” Academy member Naveen Nayak rendered the vote of thanks and member Sanoor Narasimha Kamath compered the event.

With the foundation stone laying ceremony, it was a long-pending demand for 27 years of having its own administrative building for the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya academy, to be built on 35 cent land, with Rs 3 crore already been sanctioned for the project. The Deputy Commissioner had given permission for initiating the work on the building. Even though the Konkani academy was set up in 1994, it did not have a building of its own and was operating from a rented office in the Mangaluru City Corporation building.

It should be noted that Konkani is one among the 22 scheduled languages included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The upcoming Konkani Bhavan will be a two-storied building, having a plinth area of 4735 square feet. The floors will have parking spaces for vehicles. The administrative office and library will be located on the first floor of the Bhavan. There will be a hall and museum on the second floor. The building is expected to be completed in a year or so.