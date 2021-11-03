Foundation Stone Laid for Multi-Level Car Parking/Plaza at a Cost of Rs 80 Crore in City

Spread the love



















Foundation Stone Laid for Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP)/Plaza at a Cost of Rs 80 Crore in the City, to be constructed on the 1.55 acres vacant Old Private Bus Stand, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A nearly 1.55 acre land which once used to be a old bus-stand which is presently used by hawkers/mobile canteens/etc will be converted into a useful parking facility for nearly 400 vehicles, a proposed plan by Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL) , in association with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) The start of the work on the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) project, planned at the busy Hampankatta Junction here, is finalised, and the foundation stone was laid on Tuesday, 2 November 2021 by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, joined by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, officials of MSCL and MCC, among others.

It is learnt that the project will be taken up on PPP mode through a Mangaluru-based company, at an estimated cost of Rs 80 plus crore. Since it is a PPP mode, there is no burden on the government, as it will be completed by the concessionaire as per conditions. The facility will be constructed on design-build-finance-operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, as per which the concessionaire will design, finance, construct, maintain and operate it. The construction will have to be completed in 36 months/3 years. Once the work is completed, the MLCP facility can accommodate 400 vehicles. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has already signed the concessionaire agreement for the project. It should be noted that the MLCP facility at Hampankatta, the busy commercial hub, is expected to reduce traffic and parking woes in the area.

PRESENT VACANT 1.55 ACRES LAND TO BE USED FOR MLCP PROJECT :

Sources reveal that MLCP was initially planned to be implemented through Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda). At a council meeting in 2014, MCC had decided to implement the project on its own (through PPP), but after Mangaluru city was selected under the Smart City Mission of the central government, the MLCP project was included in Smart City projects. Speaking to Team Mangalorean on the MULTIPLE ENTRIES and PLAZAS, Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (Technical) MSCL said, ” PLAZA – “A Plaza is an open area/square within a town/building”, by definition The plaza is designed keeping in mind its versatile usage, seating areas and hard-scape. It is a public space at the core of the building that activates the dynamic pedestrian movement from various entry and exit points from KS Rao road and Light House Hill (LHH) Road Street-feel corridors open up into the plaza stimulating the economic activity within the building”.

“PLAZA 1 – Plaza 1 at level C (26.60 m level )is accessed from the primary access point on KS Rao road (24.5m level) with the help of a pedestrian ramp. This plaza is connected to the main central plaza with the help of a wide stairway

PLAZA 2- Plaza 3 (26.60 m level )is accessed from the primary access point on KS Rao road (26.00m level) and through a flight of steps from Light House Hill road. This plaza is connected to level C

PLAZA 3 – The plaza ( 29.90 m level )leads pedestrians from LHH road into the southern end of the building which is connected to the plaza at level D.

PLAZA 4- The wide entryway allows pedestrians and vehicles to move into the building and connects the existing buildings the plaza as well. The ramp provides access for vehicles to the parking area on the terrace ( 42.95 m level). Entry and exit takes place at the same point.

Pedestrian access takes place at 4 points, 2 from KS Rao Road and 2 from LHH Road. Vehicular movement is also simple and is designed to reduce the congestion from KSR Road, a 6m driveway and a wide roundabout is provided to avoid roads to access Sheesh Mahal as well” added Er Arun Prabha..

Also speaking Architect of the Project Er Nelson Pais of 2 PKM Architects, Mangaluru said, “This project is basically a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), (a partnership between an agency of the government and the private sector in the delivery of goods or services to the public; and Rakesh Shetty of Carz Infra Structure Ltd, Mangaluru will be at helm of the construction of the project. And Shetty being the concessionaire will have to pay over Rs three crore to MCC every year, after the completion of the Plaza, from the income of rent from shops/offices and parking fees. This structure will have a Central Plaza to host events and several sustainable aspects will be incorporated in the facility”.

Er Pais further said, “There will be ample parking space : Basement stack parking : Two basement floors accommodate 150 car parks and is accessed by separate entry and exit driveways , on K S Rao road; Terrace floor : The terrace floor accommodates 270 car parks and has a driveway as wide as 9m to access the parking space. With Passive Cooled Interior spaces, the building is designed with concepts such as stack and venturi effect which allows the hot air to move out of the building creating a comfortable environment within. Use of low-speed high volume fans and combination with exhaust vents at the core of the building creates an ambient atmosphere inside the commercial complex. I feel proud to say that this project is undertaken with the active involvement of the local architects, and once completed this Plaza will be a State-of-the-Art structure”.

