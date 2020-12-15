Spread the love



















Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 38 Cr New Surgical Block Block Coming up at Govt Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: A full-fledged surgical block of 1.30 lakh sq ft will be ready at Government Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru in two years. A foundation stone laying ceremony was held for the Rs 38 crore project, which is being taken up through the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), on Monday. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, laid the foundation stone for the new building. The facility will have 12 operation theatres and 192 beds, in the five-storey surgical block. The block will come up at a place opposite the Super Specialty Medicine Block and a ramp will link the two blocks. The old residential building, which housed the district TB, Leprosy and Blindness Prevention centres, has been demolished to make way for the new building.

The building will have X-ray, ultrasound and other facilities as required under the quality guidelines prescribed for hospital buildings. A Central Sterile Supply Department and Sterile Store will be set up in the new building which will also house X-ray wing, a radiology wing, pharmacy and laundry sections. The building will have all the facilities including a ramp for the convenience of patients. Construction of the block is the second work being taken up by MSCL on Wenlock Hospital premises. It has already completed work to create a 37-bed ICU block in the hospital.

Speaking at the function, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “I hope that the contractors who have taken up the work will complete it within the two-year period. We have given priority for the development of infrastructure at Wenlock Hospital under the MSCL. The new project will be expedited to make it available for the public at the earliest. The construction agency ‘Mugrody Construction Company’ had completed the work related to Gurupura bridge in a record one year’s time. I hope that they do the same quality work and complete the new block in a year’s time,”

Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that steps have been taken to improve facilities at the Government Wenlock Hospital which caters to patients from eight districts of the State. In view of the COVID-19 situation, 60 ventilators have been provided to the hospital. “We do not want any patient to lose his life for want of facilities,” he said.

MSCL in-charge Managing Director and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar also spoke. He said., “The construction works will be taken up by following the guidelines of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Health care Providers (NABH), National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the National Building Code”. MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar was also present.