Founder Chairman of Department of Urology KMC Manipal Prof P Venugopal Passes Away

Mangaluru: An alumnus of CMC Vellore and the founder Chairman of Urology KMC Manipal, Prof P Venugopal left for his heavenly abode after decades of service as a teacher and a caring consultant, on July 31. He was 83.

Prof P Venugopal was born on 14 February 1940, He was an alumnus of CMC Vellore and the founder Chairman of Urology KMC, Manipal. He was the Past President of USI and also the Prof Emeritus Kasturba Medical College Hospital Ambedkar Circle Mangalore.

Dr Venugopal was the professor and head of the Department of Urology KMC Manipal for over 23 Years. He also served as professor Emeritus & Urology Department head at the KLE Society’s Head at Belgaum.

He is survived by his son Dr Anand Venugopal, daughter-in-law, two granddaughters and a large body of colleagues, grateful students and patients.

The last rites will be performed today July 31, from 11:00 am onwards.

Address: Symphony Apartments 9th floor, Sturrock Road Falnir

Like this: Like Loading...