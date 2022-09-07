Founder of Cause Suhan Alva Celebrates 25th Birthday Distributing Food & Planting Saplings

SUHAN ALVA, the State General Secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Founder of CAUSE, an NGO Celebrated his 25th BIRTHDAY Distributing Food to TWO Orphanages- St Joseph’s Prashanth Nivas Ashram (Maria Nilaya), Mangaluru and Sevaashrama, a home for destitute women in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, & also Planting Saplings in Bondel area in the city. A Totally NO BIRTHDAY BASH Concept!

Mangaluru: The Founder of CAUSE and the State General Secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) celebrated his birthday by distributing food to two orphanages and planting saplings Bondel area in the city.

Suhan Alva is known for his generosity and kindness to those in need and those in poverty, less fortunate etc- he has always been at the forefront in rendering his help to those in distress and need. During the pandemic, Suhan was at the forefront in helping the poor and needy persons/families, by supplying ration kits, and other essentials. Suhan specially celebrated his 25th birthday with the inmates of St Joseph’s Prashanth Nivas Ashram (Maria Nilaya), Mangaluru and Sevaashrama, a home for destitute women in Deralakatte.

At St Joseph’s Prashanth Nivas Ashram (Maria Nilaya), Mangaluru, Suhan was welcomed with a Birthday Song and wishes from the 65-plus inmates of the Ashram. Miss Roveena Tauro, one of the inmates, began the programme with a prayer and also thanked Suhan for making a difference on his 25th birthday. Few other inmates sang, and also danced with the Birthday Boy, thereby making the day more fun and frolic. The kind gesture and hospitality to Suhan and his buddies were shown by Sr Archana, In-Charge of Maria Nilaya, joined by Sr Dorothy Saldanha, Sr Felicita, and Sr Ornella, all of the sisters of Charity Congregation.

The food was also distributed to nearly 50 inmates of Sevashrama – A second home for the abandoned women located at Belma Barke, near Deralakatte. Later the saplings were planted near Bondel playground.

“Had a great time celebrating my 25 years of life on earth, especially today with these lovable seniors, and doing something good for the environment by planting saplings. Thank you all for making my day a special and memorable one, and I will remember it for the rest of my life. I can say that this was the “Most memorable birthday in my life!” said Suhan emotionally.

Like this: Like Loading...