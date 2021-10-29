Spread the love



















Founder of Ideal Ice Cream Prabhakar Kamath Injured in Road Accident

Mangaluru: The founder of Ideal Ice Cream Prabhakar Kamath popularly known as (Pabbamam) was severely injured after a two-wheeler hit him while crossing the road near Bharath Mall here on October 28.

According to sources, on October 28, while Prabhakar Kamath was crossing the road, he was hit by a two-wheeler, injuring him critically. He was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Prabhakar Kamath is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is under treatment. Team Mangalorean wishes Pabbamam a speedy recovery.

