Founder of Vishwa Konkani Kendra Basti Vaman Shenoy (88) Passes Away

Mangaluru: The founder and Co-Chairman Emeritus of Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, World Konkani Centre, Basti Vaman Shenoy (88), passed away on January 2, 2022.

The mortal remains will be kept for public homage at World Konkani Centre, Shakti Nagar, Mangaluru from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 3 January 2022. Later the mortal remains will be taken to Bantwal for Cremation.

The President and the Board of Trustees, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan has requested all to follow the COVID protocol.