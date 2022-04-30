Founders Day Celebrated at KMC Hospital Attavar

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar observed Founders Day on 30th April in remembrance of Padmashree Dr Tonse Madhava Ananth Pai (Dr TMA Pai) on his Birthdate. Dr Basavaprabhu A., Additional Professor of Medicine, KMC Hospital, Attavar lighted the lamp and offered floral respect to the portrait of Dr TMA Pai.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shivananda Prabhu – Professor and Unit Chief, Dept. of General Surgery said, “Dr TMA Pai had a vision for Society in terms of curbing Illiteracy, Ill Health and Poverty and to tackle these issues he pioneered the genesis of Manipal Group and through this, he thrived to make his vision come true. His personality is an inspiration to all of us. Future generations should be aware of Dr T.M.A. Pai’s accomplishments and should follow in his footsteps. Let us also continue to strive for the excellence of our organization, which Dr T.M.A. Pai established.”

The Founders Day was also commemorated with the distribution of fruits to the inpatients of the hospital. Doctors, Management staff and the hospital staff took part in the celebration.