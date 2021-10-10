Spread the love



















Four Accused Arrested for Gang-Raping a 16-year-old Girl in City

Mangaluru: Seems like there is never-ending to gang-rape, assault, abuse etc on girls and women in Dakshina Kannada as well as Mangaluru. On Saturday, 9 October, Dakshina Kannada district police arrested four men of raping a 16-year-old girl on Friday. Speaking to the media, Superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane said that preliminary investigation revealed the girl had met one of the accused on Facebook and he, in turn, had introduced her to his relative who was later involved in obscene video chats with her.

On October 8, her FB friend, also an accused, asked the girl to visit a mall and later convinced her to take rest in a lodge and allegedly raped her. He then called another friend and said there was a girl in the lodge. He reportedly landed there and raped her. Another accused, who arranged for the lodge room, is accused of sexually abusing the girl.

Once the girl filed a complaint, special teams were formed to crack the case. A case was registered under IPC Sections 366 (a) (Procuration of a minor girl), 376 D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 4 and 6 of the Pocso Act.

(The victim’s identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault)

