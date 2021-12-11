Four Accused in Moral Policing & Assault on a Youth inside a Bus Arrested

Mangaluru: Pertaining to the moral policing incident which took place on Friday, 10 December on a Udupi route bus, where a boy and a girl, studying at a private college in the City, were travelling to Udupi on that bus, the conductor of the bus and a group of vigilantes travelling in the same bus assaulted the boy, accusing the boy of misbehaving with the girl, the Police have succeeded in arresting four accused on Saturday, December 11.

The arrested have been identified as Prakash, Pawan, Raghavendra and Ranjith.

It is learnt that after attacking the boy, the duo (boy and girl) were made to board different buses by the accused, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who said earlier on the day of the incident that the police have taken up the assault case involving the bus conductor and others as a Suo moto.