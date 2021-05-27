Spread the love



















Four Arrested for Assaulting a Public Development Officer of Mallur Gram Panchayat

Mangaluru : Recalling the incident that took place on 25 May 2021, where Rajendra Shetty, a Public Development Officer (PDO) under the Mallur gram panchayat was allegedly attacked by five persons after he asked them to wear a mask. As per police sources, PDO Rajendra Shetty had asked the five youths who were near the gram panchayat office to wear a mask and adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. However, one of the attackers identified as Aboobakar along with four others got annoyed and attacked the PDO. Mangaluru rural police have registered cases under IPC sections 332, 504, 34 and section 5(1) of the Karnataka Epidemic Act in this connection.



The Four accused in that incident were arrested by the cops on Thursday, 27 May for assaulting a Public Development Officer (PDO). Briefing the media personnel, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have arrested four out of the five men who had attacked the PDO Rajendra Shetty on 25 May. The arrested persons are Ahmed Basheer (30) and Abdul Siddique (33) from Farangipete; Mohammed Idayathulla (25), and Aboobakkar Siddique (26) from Kuthar. One more accused Mansoor Ali is yet to be arrested.

“Ahmed Basheer has prior cases registered against him at Mangaluru Rural, Mangaluru North, and Mangaluru South police stations. Mohammed Idayathulla has cases registered against him at Mangaluru rural, Mangaluru North, and Mangaluru South police stations. Since this second wave of pandemic has caused a huge crisis, the police are cracking down on people violating the Covid-19 guidelines. And those violators who obstruct or argue with any officer or police when they are questioned or stopped, the accused will be taken to task and cases booked against them. I urge everyone to follow the guidelines and avoid landing into all these consequences.

DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were present during the press meet.

