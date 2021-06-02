Spread the love



















Four arrested for defaming VHP and Durga Vahini on Social Media

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East Police arrested four persons on June 1 for defaming VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and Durga Vahini on social media.

The arrested have been identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jaya Kumar (33) from Moodbidri.

According to the police, the accused defamed VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and Durgavahini members with vulgar messages that have gone viral on social media. In this connection, a case was filed in the Mangaluru East police station.

On June 1, the Mangaluru East police arrested all the four accused, and further investigation is on.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shakar, and ACP Mangaluru Central Sub-division, the operation was carried out by the Mangaluru East Police Inspector and team.

