Four arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearms in Sullia

Mangaluru: Four persons have been arrested by the Sullia police in connection with the possession of illegal firearms at Chathrapadi, Nalkur Gram Sullia here, on May 10.

The arrested have been identified as Diwakar Achary C H (52) from Nalkur, Sullia, Karthik (25) from Kadaba, Ashok A (35) from Bilinele, Kadaba and Chandan (33) from Hanumanthapura, Hassan.

According to the police on May 10, after getting reliable information about the possession of illegal firearms at Diwakar’s house, the Sullia Circle Inspector Naveen Chandra Jogi and PSI Omana raided Diwakar’s house. During the raid, the police seized an explosive and a gun from Diwakar’s possession.

During investigations, the accused Diwakar revealed that he was illegally making firearms and selling them. Based on Diwakar’s statement, Karthik, Ashok and Chandan were also arrested. The police have seized an illegal Country-made pistol from their possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Subramanya police station under section 3, 7, 20, 25 (1)(a), and 29 Arms Act 1959. Further investigation is on in this regard.