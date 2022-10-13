Four Arrested for Stealing Raw Material Worth Crores from Baikampady

Mangaluru: In a joint operation by the CCB and Panambur police, four persons have been arrested for stealing raw material worth crores of Rupees from Bright Packaging Pvt. Ltd. located in Baikampady Industrial Area here on October 13.

The arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kulal alias Mahesh Raghu Kulal (38) from Bejai Kapikad, Ananth Sagar (39) from Castelino Colony Shaktinagar, Sai Prasad (35) from Kadandale and Kiran Samani (53) from Chennai, TN.

According to the police, Bright Packaging Pvt company is a manufacturer of Polypropylene Woven Sacks. The company was buying raw material polypropylene from Gujarat. Accused Mahesh Kulal, who was working as a storekeeper in the company created fake documents and accepted the raw materials without the knowledge of the company.

From December 2019 to January 2022, Mahesh Kulal received 36 truckloads of Polypropylene raw material by creating fake documents. Then the raw material was illegally supplied to Ananth Sagar who provided fake invoices in the name of Vidhi Enterprises, Baikampady and sold the raw materials to Kiran Samani of H S Polymar, Bengaluru. In two years, the accused stole 840 tonnes of polypropylene raw material worth crores of Rupees without the knowledge of the company and sold it.

The police team led by CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad and Panambur Police Inspector Somashekara collected all the necessary information about the accused and arrested them. The police seized six mobile phones, four laptops, one Desktop, 1 ALCAZAR Car, 1 Renault Car, 1 Seltos Car and 1 Tata Lorry all worth Rs 74 lakh from their possession.

Accused Mahesh Kulal had purchased property, in various places in Mangaluru selling the stolen raw material. He also bought luxury cars and was leading a lavish life. In addition, he deposited money in his wife’s name and invested in shares and insurance and owns 3 luxury salons in the city in his wife’s name.

Another accused Ananth Sagar built a luxurious house, owned an expensive car and was leading a lavish life. All the accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. The search is on for the other accused involved in this case.

