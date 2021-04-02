Spread the love



















Four Arrested in Assault on Youth at Pumpwell

Mangaluru: Four persons have been arrested on April 2, in connection with the assault of a youth at Pumpwell while he was travelling to Bengaluru on a private bus on April 1.

The arrested have been identified as Balachandra alias Balu (28) from Attavar, Dhanush Bhandary alias Kanduka Dhanu alias Santhu (25) from Kanduka, Jayaprashanth (27) from Shaktinagar and Anil Kumar (38) from Marigudi Urva Mangaluru.

All the four accused have cases against them in various police stations. Dhanush is involved in murder and attempts to murder, and 4 cases have been registered against him in the South police station, RPF police station and North police station. In Mangaluru South police station a Rowdy sheet has been opened against him. Another accused Balachandra is involved in various crimes and cases have been registered against him in the Mangaluru East and Kankanady Town police stations.

Accused Jayaprashanth is involved in assault cases and cases have been registered against him in the Urwa police station, Mangaluru East police station and Kankanady Town police station and a case has been registered against Anil Kumar in the Mangaluru South Police station.

All the accused will be produced before the court.

