Four Arrested in Kavoor Cattle Theft Case

Mangaluru: The Kavoor police arrested four persons in connection with the cattle theft at Gold Finch Grounds, Bangra Kuloor on December 3.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Salim (32) from Ullal, Mohammed Tanjil (25) from Mastikatte, Mohammed Iqbal (23) from Kodi, Ullal and Afridi.

According to the police, on December 3, evening at around 4:30 pm, the accused came in a Black Scorpio and took three cows that were grazing at the Gold Finch Grounds. In this connection, a case was filed in the Kavoor police station.

Under the guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by ACP Mahesh Kumar and team.

Based on the complaint the accused brandishing swords and machetes took away the cows. The accused were arrested by the Kavoor, Moodbidri and Bajpe police. The police have also seized the vehicle which was used for the crime.

A case has been registered in the Kavoor police station, and investigation is on.