Four Arrested in Neeermaga Assault Case

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Rural police have arrested four persons in connection with the assault on Abdul Riyaz at Neermarga on December 10 night.

Addressing the mediapersons Police commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “On December 10, at around 7:15 pm, when Abdul Riyaz (40) was going in his Ritz car, a group of youth waylaid his car and assaulted him with an iron rod and beer bottles. In the assault, Riyaz was injured and admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. In this connection, we have arrested four persons”.

Police Commissioner further said, “The reason for the assault is not known. We are investigating the case. At present Riyaz is under treatment.”