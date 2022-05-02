Four Arrested in Panambur Cattle Theft Case, Car Seized

Mangaluru: The Panambur police have arrested four persons in connection with the cattle theft case reported from Thokur on May 2.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ismail alias Iccha Jokatte, Sameer Jokatte, Davood Hakim alias Davood from Thokur and Mohammed Ilyas Jokatte.

According to the police, the accused Davood is a neighbour of Mahabala Poojary. On April 25, all the four accused entered the cowshed of Mahabala Poojary and stole 3 cows. In this connection, a case was filed in the Panambur police station.

On May 2, all the four accused were arrested by the Panambur police. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they slaughtered the cows and sold the meat. The police have seized the Swift worth Rs 3 lakh from their possession that was used for the crime.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.