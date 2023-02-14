Four Arrested in Pangala Sharath Shetty Murder Case

Udupi: The Kaup Police have arrested four persons in connection with the Pangala Sharath Shetty Murder case.

Speaking at a press meet held at the SP office on February 14, SP Akshay said that the arrested have been identified as Divesh Shetty (20), Likith Kulal (21), Akash Karkera (24) and Prasanna Shetty (40) residents of Kulai, Surathkal. Divesh and Likith were produced before the court and the court sent them to police custody for a week. Akash Karkera and Prasanna Shetty will be produced on Wednesday, February 15.

Sharath Shetty was in the real estate business for many years. On Feb 5, miscreants stabbed Sharath Shetty in a shop on NH 66 near Pangala Janardhan Temple. Locals rushed Sharath to the hospital where he breathed his last without responding to the treatment. A case was registered at the Kaup Police Station in this regard.

Under the direction of SP Akshay, ASP Siddalingappa, and Karkala DySP Aravind Kalagujji the team led by Kaup CPI Povayya along with Kaup, Hebri, Karkala and Shirva PSI started a search operation for the culprits and arrested four of the accused.

Katapadi Yogish Acharya, Nagaraj, Underworld Don Kali Yogish, and Mukesh are absoconding. Many others are also involved in the case and the search process is in progress.

A fight between Sharath Shetty and Professional rivalry is the main reason for the murder. It was a pre-planned murder, the accused watched the movement of Shrath Shetty for a month and murdered him. The accused were arrested using CCTV Footage.

