Four Arrested in Rs 4.20 Lakh Cash Robbery from a Petrol Bunk Manager in Chilimbi

Mangaluru: Recalling the robbery incident that had taken place on 28 September 2021, where unidentified miscreants had robbed a petrol bunk manager while he was on his way to the Saraswat Bank to deposit cash of Rs 4.20 lakh from sales. The incident took place during broad daylight around afternoon at Chilimbi, Mangaluru. The petrol bunk manager Bojappa (57) of Ashirvad petrol pump in Gandhinagar who has been working there for decades, usually carries money in his two-wheeler to be deposited in the bank on a daily basis- and no one has robbed him until this incident. The miscreants assaulted Bojappa with a cricket bat, and then fled away with the money. It was said that the miscreants during the robbery were wearing Swiggy food delivery company T-shirts. A case was registered at Urwa police station.

On Tuesday, 6 October during a media briefing Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Our police have been successful in nabbing four culprits who were involved in the robbery case that took place on 28 September, where a petrol pump manager who was on his way by two-wheeler was assaulted and robbed of Rs 4.20 lakhs cash that he was carrying in his bag to be deposited in the Saraswat bank in Chilimbi. One of the arrested Shyam Shankar hailing from Shakthinagar, in the City was employed at Ashirvad Petrol Bunk, while Abhishek from Kudupu works as a manager in a bar at Mumbai; Karthik and Sagar from Shakthinagar, in Mangaluru are painters. These culprits are between the ages of 25-32”.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar further said, “On investigation we found out that Shyam Shankar who has been working at petrol bunk for several years with Bojappa, was planning on this robbery long ago, but his plan along with the other culprit on 13 September didn’t work out well. Therefore they executed the robbery once again on 26 September two days before the robbery on 28 September, but were not successful. Luckily they managed to rob the petrol bunk manager on 28 September. Following the robbery, all four culprits had moved to Mumbai, for enjoyment, where they had also bought gold, mobile phones and other items. Out of Rs 4.20 lakh stolen, police recovered only Rs 60,00 cash, a vehicle and mobile phones from the accused possession” .

“We have learnt that three of the accused have criminal background which includes murder, rioting, extortion and NDPS. It was also found that the culprits had handed over the money to a person in Mumbai and bought some items. More investigations will be done to find out more persons who might be involved in helping these four in the crime.As preventive measures I urge all businessmen to be alert while carrying huge sums of money, always watch your surroundings, and never go alone with lump sum cash, get escort from one or two members,” added the Police Commissioner. DCP Dinesh Kumar was present during the briefing.

As per restrictions, photographing of the culprits was not allowed, on humanitarian grounds. Looks like these restrictions and the system supports the criminals. Oh well!

