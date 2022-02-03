Four Arrested while Transporting Beef from Kasargod, 160 kg meat Seized

Mangaluru: Four persons have been arrested by the Ullal police, while they were transporting beef from Kasargod to Ullal, here on February 3.

The arrested have been identified as Hussain (24) from Chembugudde, Mohammed Muzambil (25), Muhammad Amin (21) and Sohaib Akhtar (22) from Ullal.

On February 3, at around 7:00 am, after getting reliable information that beef was being transported by an Eco car bearing registration number KA 19 MD 1861 from Kasargod to Ullal, the police got into action and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they purchased a cow from Mohammed from Bandyodu, Kasargod and after slaughtering it, they were bringing the meat to sell at the Mukkacheri and Kodi Beef Stalls. The police seized the heads of three cows along with 160 kg meat and cow skin, all worth Rs 3.10 lakh from their possession.

Under the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and the able leadership of Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, the operation was carried out by PSI Rajendra, ASI Mohan, Subramanya K N, Mani M, N Abdul Jabbar, Sunil Kumar and ARSI Teja Kumar.

A case has been registered in Ullal Police station, and investigation is on.