Four Ayyappa devotees killed in Andhra road accident

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Monday.



The accident occurred near Jampani village in Vemuru mandal when a mini-truck in which they were travelling overturned.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Tenali. The victims were Ayyappa devotees from Krishna district.

The deceased were identified as Pasham Ramesh (55), B. Panduranga Rao (40), B. Pavan Kumar (25) and Bodina Ramesh (42).

The victims were returning home after visiting Sabarimala in Kerala. After reaching Tenali Railway Station early in the morning, they boarded Tata Ace to reach their destination in Krishna district.

Police said the vehicle driver apparently lost control due to high speed and also the dense fog in the area. While three persons died on the spot, the fourth succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The injured were admitted to a government-run hospital at Tenali. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical and authorities were making arrangements to shift them to Guntur.