Four B’luru youths on weekend trip drown in lake, bodies found

Bengaluru: Rescue workers on Monday fished out the bodies of remaining two out of four youths, who drowned in the Ramanathapura lake in Devanahalli taluk in Chikkaballapura district close to Bengaluru, said officials.

The bodies of two youths were found late Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sheik Tahir, Touheed, Shahid and Faizal Khan. All are aged 18 and residents of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru. Police said that the youths had gone on a weekend trip to tourist spot Nandi Hills on Sunday. While returning they had gone to swim in the lake.

Police stated that one of the boys did not know how to swim and started drowning. Three others lost their lives in a bid to save him. The villagers, after noticing the bike and helmets on the banks of the lake, informed the authorities.

Vishwanathapura police, Fire Force and Emergency services authorities rushed to the spot and launched the operation. The dead bodies have been shifted to the Akash Hospital of Devanahalli. Further investigation is on.

