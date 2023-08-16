Four booked for illegal cow transport, accused alleges assault

Bantwal: The Vitla police arrested four persons on the charge of illegal transportation of cattle in Muliya of Alake village of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.

The police gave names of the accused as Ibrahim alias Monu, and Moosa, both from Manjeshwar in Kerala, Hameed alias Jalal from Kanyana village of Bantwal and Hameed from Salethoor.

The police said they found the accused transporting five head of cattle in an inhuman manner in Alike village on Wednesday morning. They did not have any permit to transport the cattle.

The accused were booked for offences under Sections 5,6,7 and 12 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act and under Sections 11 (1)(A) and 11 (1)(D) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Meanwhile, one of the accused Moosa filed a complaint with police stating that he and four others were waylaid and assaulted by a five-member group in Muliya.

Moosa said he and three others were transporting five head of cattle from Muliya to his place in Kaje village in a goods tempo. Five persons, including Jayaprashant and Lakshmeesh, followed the goods tempo in three motorcycles and a car for some distance. In Muliya, they waylaid the tempo, pulled them out and assaulted, Moosa alleged.

The police registered his complaint for offences under Sections 341,307,324,323,506,143,147 and 148 of Indian Penal Code.

