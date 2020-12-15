Spread the love



















Four Chain Snatching Incidents Reported in Udupi District

Udupi: Four cases of chain snatching in broad daylight were reported in Udupi district on December 15, putting the police in the district on high alert.

According to Vishnuvardhan SP Udupi, the incidents took place in Brahmagiri, Near MGM College Indrali and Kakkunje, Ambagilu area under the Udupi Town and Manipal Police station limits. In all the four incidents, working women and women going to the Temple were targeted.

The first incident took place at Kakkunje, Ambagilu under the Manipal police station limits. When a woman was on her way to the Temple, a person came on a motorbike and snatched her chain. The second incident was reported near the Kamakshi Temple, Indrali. The third incident was reported near Brahmagiri when a woman was on her way to work, and the fourth incident was reported in Kadiyali at the Shantha Durga Apartments.

Four separate complaints have been registered in the Udupi Town and Manipal Police stations and investigation is on.