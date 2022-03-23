Four children die after consuming poisonous toffees in UP



Kushinagar (UP): Four children, including three of a family, died after consuming poisonous toffees on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Lathur Tola under the Kasya police circle in which two girls and as many boys died.

The toffees, according to reports, had been thrown outside their houses and the children picked them and ate them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and ordered a probe and directed officials concerned to provide relief to the bereaved families and take necessary action in the matter.

The local residents alleged that the delay in the arrival of the ambulance was one of the reasons for the deaths of the children.