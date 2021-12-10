Four cyclists to cover 6000 km in 33 days

Agra: Four cyclists have embarked on a unique mission to cover 6,000 kms of the golden quadrilateral in 33 days.

Team leader Pramod Kumara Katara, a passionate cyclist and holder of many records, told IANS that the objective of the exercise was to promote paralympic games and to inspire those with physical disabilities.

The other members of the team are Rakesh Kumar of Aurangabad, Pramod Kumar of Kolkatta, Manish of Prayagraj and Ajit of Ranchi.

Katara said: “Each day we will cycle 250 to 300 km. Starting from Agra we will touch Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangaluru, Chennai, Kolkatta and return to Agra in 33 days.” The team was flagged off by the Agra district magistrate PN Singh, from Khelgaon.