Four-day Onsite Training Programme for Laboratory Consultants Concludes at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: The Department of Pathology, Yenepoya Medical College (YMC), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with Medical Education and Learning Point (MELAP) organised a four-day Onsite Training Programme for Laboratory Consultants on Laboratory Management Systems and Internal Audit as per ISO 15189:2022 at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru, from the 2 to the 5 of August 2023.

The Resource Faculty were Dr Jayesh Warade Pandey, Laboratory Director, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai, as well as a Senior NABL Lead Assessor and Dr Dilip Singh, Laboratory Director, Max Group of Hospitals, New Delhi and also a Senior NABL Lead Assessor.

The Workshop was coordinated by Dr Prema Saldanha, Professor & Head, Pathology, YMC, and Dr Indira S Puthran, Professor of Pathology and Chief of Blood Centre, YMC.

The Valedictory Programme was graced by Dr Abhay Nirgude, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, YMC and Dr Aswinidutt, Dean (Academics), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). Laboratory Consultants from various parts of Karnataka and Kerala participated in the Workshop.

