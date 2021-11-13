Four Different Nursing Courses of 2021-22 at Father Muller School and College of Nursing Inaugurated

Spread the love



















Four Different Nursing Courses (64th Batch of GNM, 35th Batch of BSc (N), 34th Batch of PBBSc (N) and 30th Batch of MSc (N),Courses) of 2021-22 Father Muller School and College of Nursing Inaugurated on Saturday, 13 November 2021

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; Come, Doctor, live your noble Hippocrates bequest, Come, Nurse, by Nightingale inspired, forget your broken rest, Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest, Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest. We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words also fit right for all the freshers who have decided to join the Nursing Career, a Noble Profession at the Father Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru for the 64th Batch of GNM, 35th Batch of BSc (N), 34th Batch of PBBSc (N) and 30th Batch of MSc (N),Courses which were inaugurated today, 13th November 2021 at 10.00 am in the Mini Hall, Father Muller Convention Centre.

Yes, Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis. In fact you could say that nurses are the backbone of our health care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong, spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care. And truly, the Nurses are the Angels of Mercy!

The Father Muller School and College of Nursing have been the torch bearers in nursing education in the private sector of our nation; training and giving the best overall qualified nurses to the nation and the world. Dr Padmaja Udaykumar whose reputation as an academician par excellence world over was the chief guest for the inaugural of the Nursing Courses which was presided over by the Director Father Muller Charitable Institution Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. In her eloquent welcome Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Principal of the Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON) welcomed the new entrants and their parents instilling the sense of pride in choosing an institute of repute and proud traditions. Enlightening on the mission and vision of the school and college in making the futures of students bright and purposeful in service of humanity she highlighted the importance of challenges in life, which makes life itself meaningful and teaches values that need to be cherished.

Sr Anjana Rose gave a brief introduction of the chief guest Dr Padmaja Udaykumar who is the Prof and Head, Department of Pharmacology at Father Muller Medical College. Dr Padmaja Udayakumar in her address opined that the nursing profession was the most noblest among all, sharing her own experience of her friend’s child on swallowing a pill being brought to the casualty was prescribed stomach wash by the doctor, to which the nurses with tender love and expert skill did the whole procedure. Though the doctor prescribed the treatment plan, the execution was expertly carried by the nurses. The nurses are the closest to their patients and the most trusted too. This was evident in times of COVID-19 that nurses were told the last request by their patients”

“Nurses lay down their life’s for their patients, this too was evident in the pandemic. Thus, honesty, integrity, dedication, humility and steadfastness is the cloak of a nurse. The pandemic has taught one thing, healthcare is important but nurses are even more important. Women nurses are more in the field of nursing because of their emotional quotient but we see the trends changing with even more men joining the profession. In the west many are changing over to the profession of nursing as they feel a sense of gratification and self worth. “Work with dedication, work will be satisfying and at the end of your career, you will realise a sense of job well done. Study well for now.” added Dr Padmaja.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho allayed an analogy of a student nurse sent to a patient to record the pulse was found to be still feeling the pulse after long, empathising with the patient and providing a sense of comfort. He added ” FMCI the prestigious and premiere institute of the Diocese of Mangalore has statistics of most nurses spread out worldwide and in the nation. It is the first in a private sector school and then with its college of nursing. A Christian minority institute which emits the principle of inclusiveness and principle of acceptance which were taught by Jesus Christ followed by Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and so on”.

“Nursing is a science and an art providing healthcare, preventing disease and which when done rightly improves the human well being. Nursing is a vocation called to be empathetic with human touch, to walk an extra mile with dedication and commitment, and be Angels of Love. With over 600 applicants this year, 370 were selected for the test and only 80 were selected. This shows that the profession is in high demand and that you are in a premier institute. Also remember that Nursing is not only a noble profession but a mission, where you’ll have to serve the patients with love and care, and also keep our institution motto ‘Heal and Comfort’ alive and strong by being caring, dedicated and committed nurses” added Fr Coelho.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Sr Nancy Priya Mathais, Principal Father Muller School of Nursing (FMSON); Master of ceremony were Ms Riana and Ms Shirley (Assistant Professors of Nursing college), the prayer dance was performed by the senior batch of the FMCON. Administrators -Fr Ajith Menezes of FMMC; and Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa of FMMCH; Dr J.P. Alva, Dean FMMC; Dr Antony Sylvan, Dean FMCOAHS, Sr Janet D’Souza ,CNO; heads of departments, faculty and staff graced the event.

In conclusion, in my perspective, “Let me compliment you all for making a good decision in taking up the Nursing Field career, which is a noble profession, and also for selecting a Noble and renowned institution to pursue your nursing career. Remember, Nursing is a profession of dedication, compassion and sacrifice serving the needy and the suffering society. You are all lucky to be selected to join here at this institution which is a safe and caring campus. I also adore the institution’s motto “Heal and Comfort”, where you should all adhere to it and be professional nurses. This institution will enlighten you, and you’ll come out in flying colours. Also remember that Nursing is one of the most exciting and in-demand jobs in India and abroad. More than a profession, a nursing career is a vocation, where you were called to serve the suffering and the ill. This is a vocation to serve, and as a nurse you need to have the 4 C’s- “Competence”; “Commitment”, “Compassion”, and “Conscience”-follow these 4 C’s, work hard during your nursing career, and success will all be yours. Our Nation, and also the World, needs skilled nurses, and I am sure when you exit out of this institution, you will come out as Skilled and Knowledgeable Nurses, to serve the suffering masses”

Ending this column with a nursing Anthem that was sung during the Silver Jubilee celebration of Father Muller Nursing College

