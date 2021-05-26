Four Drug Peddlers Arrested, 200 Kg Ganja Seized

Spread the love



















A BIG Ganja Bust! 200 kg Ganja Worth Around 1 Cr Seized by Cops- Four Arrested

Mangaluru: Got Weed! Dum Maaro Dum! With all the drugs and Ganja dealing that is going on Kudla is becoming a Haven for Ganja people, especially Youth. Yes, Mangaluru and DK has been making headlines lately with news of drug trafficking and also teens/young adults/women getting addicted to alcohol and substance abuse, and some resulting in committing suicides due to depression or deaths due to overdose. It is learnt that teenagers, women are getting hooked to alcohol and substance abuse in Mangaluru and Manipal/Udupi-the education hubs of Dakshina Kannada, and doctors attribute it to the easy availability of dope, peer pressure, or depression.

It is learnt that the city has recorded a marked increase in incidents of ganja peddling, bringing to fore a disturbing trend that indicates a spike in the youth falling prey to the drug. Police say, every time they crackdown on ganja peddlers, new gangs surface which smuggle the contraband primarily from neighbouring states, especially Goa. The data suggested that abuse of ganja has been on the rise in the city particularly among the youths. Ganja peddlers target college students as buyers as well as their agents also.

In a recent ganja bust made by the cops, on Wednesday 26 May, police were successful in confiscating 200 kgs of Ganja hauled in an Eicher model truck bearing registration number KA 20 C 6345 hauling fish, and four persons were arrested in this case. Briefing the media persons at the Police Commissioner’s Office ground, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The Moodbidri police while following up on a dacoity case that had taken place in Moodbidri police station limits, where looking for more accused in that case, after receiving reliable information that huge amount of ganja was being supplied from Visakhapatnam-Andhra Pradesh, followed up on that info and found out that the truck was coming from Hassan. The truck was escorted by three persons in a Skoda Octavia car bearing registration number KA 03 MK 649, and these persons on their way made stops in distributing ganja at various places”

Police Commissioner further said, “When the truck reached K C Road in the Ullal police limits, the cops intercepted the vehicle and were successful in seizing nearly 200 kg of packed ganja. The arrested persons are Mohammed Farooq (24) from Kasargod, Kerala, Mohammed Ansar (23) from Mudipu, Mangaluru, Mohiudeen Nawaz (34) from Kasargod, Kerala; and Sayyed Mohammed (31) from Kushalnagar, Kodagu. The accused were supplying ganja in Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Kasargod. It is learnt that the truck was hauling ganja along with fish from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. Apart from these four, after thorough interrogation, we will arrest more people involved in this gang since we have collected the network details now. We will also nab those people who were buying the ganja from these dealers. Along with 200 kg ganja, we have also confiscated four sharp daggers/swords, W-Fi sets, four mobile phones and a large amount of money”.

The police commissioner praised the efforts put in by the police team and announced a Rs 25,000 reward for the investigating team of Moodbidri police station and Mangaluru south subdivision. The operation was carried under the direction of police commissioner Shashi Kumar and the able guidance of DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar, and PSI of Moodbidri Sudheem.

In this arrest, it was found that the gang has been dealing in drugs/ganja for a long time, and have a prior criminal history. While, most of the peddlers are habitual offenders with criminal records, some of them are first time offenders who were drawn into the illegal trade as customers. “First they approach the gangs to buy ganja for their own use. The gangs lure them with promises of good money and make them sell ganja gradually. This happens with college students who after a point of time start selling ganja to fellow students, said a police officer.

Yes, it’s sad to note that the substance abuse among teenagers/young adults is growing in Mangaluru, with smoking, trying out ganja…injecting or inhaling drugs etc etc-most of these are available illegally at shops selling cigarettes, paan shops, hostels or through agents. Users form a well-knit network and no names are mentioned as they are scared of implications. The other problem is that the parents are unaware that their children are addicted to substance abuse as they use a lot of masking behaviour. Also that they will not be home on time or they go out of town on trips with friends.

According to the police, the city’s status as a drug consumption centre is high because of the easy availability of ganja. “However, there is less demand for drugs like cocaine, heroin and opium as they are costly and are made available only in case of specific demand. Ganja is commonly used by slum dwellers, smokers, drug addicts and youngsters because of its easy availability. The youth are mostly attracted to ganja and charas. Youth smoke ganja mixed in cigarettes. Women consume less as compared to men. Most students engage in ganja and cocaine.

Yes, citizens and members of various community organizations can play an important role in stopping alcohol and substance abuse among teenagers and young adults-if you see anyone dealing with drugs/shops selling illegal smoking items or if you see someone whom you are sure is doing drugs, immediately inform the police or the concerned authorities. Anyone with information pertaining to drug trafficking or drug dealers immediately notify the law enforcement personal by dialling 118, so that the concerned authorities can take quick action and grab the drug mafias. We the citizens can join hands along with the law enforcement authorities in controlling the drug menace in the city, and thereby save some innocent lives from this deadly “disease”?

