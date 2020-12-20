Spread the love



















Four Drunk Engineering Students Arrested for Attacking Cops on Duty

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after a man had attacked a policeman on duty with sword near New Chitra talkies, Car street in the city in broad daylight couple of days ago, we now hear that four police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector were injured after they were manhandled by four inebriated engineering college students, from a reputed College, in the wee hours of Saturday, near Panambur/Tannirbhavi Beach. Police have arrested all and booked them under Indian Penal Code 307 (attempt to murder) and IPC 186 (obstructing a public servant).

The arrested have been identified as Nithin, resident of Chikkamagaluru; Harsha from Mandya; Jeenu of Shivamogga and Rithik from Sakaleshpur. All the arrested aged 22, study in a reputed college in Mangaluru and stay in same paying guest (PG) accommodation.

Sources reveal that on Friday night, four of them had gone to Panambur beach on two bikes. Around 1.30 am, after partying, while they were on their way to PG Hostel, they pelted stones at a parked container vehicle, whose driver immediately informed police on duty at Kulur check post. The information was passed to all other police stations from the control room.

When four drunken students reached Kulur check post, police tried to stop them but one of the bikes managed to escape from the spot. Two students who were behind attacked police and damaged their rifle. They fled from the spot and later hit their bike to Assistant Sub Inspector’s vehicle attached to Mangaluru North police station and assaulted him. ASI has injured his ankle. However, they were secured by other police on duty. A few hours later, police arrested two others who escaped to reach their PG hostel.

A case has been registered at Kavoor police station.