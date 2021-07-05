Four Ganja Peddlers Arrested, Hash Oil and Ganja Worth Rs 1.8 Crore Seized

Spread the love



















Four Ganja Peddlers Arrested in Bengaluru, Hash Oil and Ganja Worth Rs 1.8 Crore Seized

Bengaluru: The Madivala Police Inspector, Sunil Y Naik, and the team arrested four ganja peddlers and seized 3.3 litres of hash oil, 4 kgs ganja, and a Mahendra XYLO car, all worth Rs 1.8 crore at the Jogi Colony Park here on July 3.

The arrested have been identified as Anees alias Mammu (29), from Kerala presently residing in Bettadasanapura, Lokesh alias Venkatesh (35), and Mohankumar alias Agasthya alias Shiva (23), both from Koramangala and Zabi alias Babusaab (24) from Guttadahalli, Bengaluru.

According to the police, on July 3, Madivala Police Inspector Sunil Y Naik and his team were investigating an old case at the Jogi Colony Park area. During the investigations, the police found a white Mahendra XYLO car bearing registration number AP 31 CJ 666 parked near the colony and the occupants in the car were trying to sell ganja and hash oil to the public. The police got into action and raided the area, at the time one of the accused escaped from the spot. The police arrested the other four accused and seized 3.3 litres of hash oil and 4 kgs Ganja, and the vehicle used for the crime, all worth Rs 1,85,90,00 from their possession.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused Anees had bought the hash oil and ganja from Vishakapattanam and were selling it to the public at the Jogi Colony park.

Under the directions of DCP South East Division, Bengaluru City Joshi Srinath Mahadev IPS and the guidance of ACP Madivala Sub Division Sudheer M Heggade, the operation was carried out under the able leadership of Madivala police station Inspector Sunil Y Naik, and his team PSI Bhimakka Karkihalli, ASI Revanna, HC Vijaykumar, HC Chandan Gowda, HC Suresh A P, HC Prakash H V, PC Muniraju, PC Hemanth Naik B, PC Praveen Kamanoor, PV Kiran Kumar.

