Four Held in Gurugram for Betting on IPL Matches

The chief minister’s flying squad has arrested four persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, an official said here on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as Rocky Makkad, Sunil, Kashish and Abhishek — all residents of Gurugram.

They were arrested on Friday from a guest house located in Sector-38 in Gurugram.

“Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians,” Inderjeet Yadav, DSP CM flying squad told IANS.

The police have recovered 4 mobile phones, 1 Set-Top box, 1 LED TV, 1 remote and Rs 33,460 from their possession.

According to the police during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sadar police station in Gurugram.

Within a week, the Gurugram police have nabbed around dozen person who were involved in betting on an IPL cricket matches.