Four held in Gurugram for betting on IPL matches

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested four persons for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match in two separate instances, the police said on Friday .

In the first instance, two accused were identified as Ashish Gupta of 12-Biswa Amanpura and Nikhil Kalra of Gurugram.

The accused were arrested from Pyramid building in Sector-70 in Gurugram.

“Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have recovered two mobile phones, one laptop, one LED TV and one remote from their possession.

According to the police during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Badshahpur police station in Gurugram.

In another case, the police arrested two more men who were also allegedly involved in betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night.

The arrested men were identified as Jatin and Himanshu of Hisar district in Haryana.

Based on reliable information, the team raided Vardhman Mantra Society in Gurugam and nabbed the culprits.

Four mobile phones and a betting register have been seized from their possession.

A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sector-65 police station in Gurugram.