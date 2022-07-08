Four Honorary Doctorate Holders Honoured by ‘Poura Sanmana Samiti’

Four Honorary Doctorate Holders namely- Dr Yenepoya Abdul Kunhi ( Received Doctorate from Gulbarga University) , Dr Harikrishna Punaroor. Dr Devadas Kapikad and Dr Hemavathi V Hegde (was not present), all three received Doctorate from Mangaluru University, were honoured by former chief minister Veerappa Moily, hosted by Poura Sanmana Samiti’ at Town hall, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: On Thursday, 7 July 2022 at Town hall, Mangaluru three Three eminent personalities who had received Honorary Doctorates were honoured at Townhall on Thursday July 7. They were Dr Yenepoya Abdul Kunhi, who had received Honorary Doctorate from Gulbarga University, Dr Harikrishna Punaroor and Dr Devadas Kapikad , who had received Honorary Doctorate from Mangalore University were felicitated by former chief minister Veerappa Moily. Dr Hemavathi V Hegde who could not make it, her citation was read in her absence.

Devadas Kapikad, who is a household name in Coastal Karnataka as an theatre person and cinema actor, will be awarded the honorary doctorate by the University of Mangalore for his contribution to Tulu cinema and theatre and received the honour at the 40th convocation of the University of Mangalore. Dr Hemavathi V Heggade also got the honorary doctorate for education and social service, while Harikrishna Punaroor had got the honorary PhD for social service and literature.

The welcome address was delivered by former MLC Ivan D’souza. Addressing the gathering, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily said, “No doubt India is advancing in Education And going strong as one the developing countries in the world. In recent times, doctorates awarded by universities are criticized. Their importance increased after Gulbarga and Mangalore University awarded doctorate to four eminent personalities from Dakshina Kannada. These four eminent personalities deserve such honours, and you have done the right thing by organizing this programme”.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhisaid, “It is a great honour. I will continue to serve in the field of education and health. This felicitation will inspire me.” Chancellor of Nitte University Dr Vinaya Hegde said, “Nitte and Yenepoya Universities are close by. In our religious beliefs, I and Yenepoya Abdul Kunhi may be different, but we share a good bond.” MLA U T Khader also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi citation was read by Dr Janardhana of Mangalore University, Devdas Kapikad citation by Dr Devraj-Principal, SDM Law College; Harikrishna Punaroor citation by Pradeep Kumar Kalkura-former President of State Kannada Sahitya Academy; and Dr Hemavathi Heggade citation read by Roy Castelino-PRO of Mangalore Diocese and former President of state Konkani Sahitya Academy.

Dr U T Ifthikar Ali, Dr K Janardhana, N J Nagesh, Marcel Monteiro, VC of Mangalore University Yadapadithaya, among others were present.