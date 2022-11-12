Four hostel students injured in Fire Mishap at Hebri

Hebri: Four students of Viveka Nilaya District Scheduled Tribe primary hostel were injured in a fire mishap at Hebri on Wednesday. The incident came to light after a police case was registered.

The injured students have been identified as Srinivas and Amaresh studying in the fourth standard and Vinod and Manoj studying in the Fifth standard. All students are from the Raichur district.

According to sources, the hostel staff, Savitri had told the students to give fire to the waste using the Sanitizer. The students collected the waste in the hostel compound and tried to burn the waste using sanitiser. Suddenly, the sanitiser bottle caught fire that spread to the students nearby. Two students were taken to the hospital in Manipal, one to Hebri and one to the Wenlock hospital, Mangaluru with burn injuries.

The parents of the students have filed a complaint at the Hebri Police station. The investigation is on.



