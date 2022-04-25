Four Including Jewellery Shop owners Arrested in Chain Snatching Case

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested four persons in connection with the chain snatching in two different cases and seized 18 grams of gold and two two-wheelers from their possession on April 25.

The arrested have been identified as Arif alias Vamanjoor Arif (26) from Tiruvail, Mohammed Haneef (36) from Bondel, Abdul Samad PP and Mohammed Riyaz from Kavoor.

According to the police, on April 12, at around 5:40 pm, when a woman was walking at Paldane – Neermarga Road, two persons came on a motorbike and asked for the road directions. While she was explaining the way, they snatched the gold chain from her neck and fled from the spot. In this connection, a case was filed in the Mangaluru Rural Police station.

On April 25, both Arif and Mohammed were arrested and the two-wheeler used for the crime was seized from their possession. During interrogation, the accused revealed that on March 26, Mohammed Haneef had stolen the two-wheeler that was parked near Kelarai and used it for chain snatching. The accused then sold the stolen gold chains at Nakshatra Jewellers, Kavoor.

The police have also arrested the owners of Nakshatra Jewellers and seized two gold chains weighing 18 grams and worth Rs 80000/- from their possession.

Along with the gold chains, the police have also seized two two-wheelers worth Rs 50,000 from their possession. The accused were later produced before the court.