Spread the love



















Four Including Two Women Arrested in Honey Trap Case in Suratkal

Mangaluru: Four people have been arrested by the Suratkal Police in connection with honey trapping and blackmailing case in Suratkal here on January 18.

The arrested have been identified as Reshma Neema, Zeenath Mubeen, Iqbal alias Muhammed Iqbal and Nasif alias Abdul Khader Nazeep from Suratkal police station limits.

Addressing the mediapersons Police commissioner, Shashi Kumar said, “The accused rented a house in Krishnapura 6th Block. Accused Reshma and Zeenath were making friends with people through social media. Later these women were inviting men to their house saying that they were alone at home. Those who came to their house were being blackmailed demanding money by the other two accuse Iqbal and Nasif”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “On January 16, the accused tried to blackmail a man from Kerala and demanded money from him. The man filed a complaint at the Suratkal police station. Based on the complaint, the Suratkal police arrested the accused”.

The police have seized Mobile phones, cash, weapons used for the crime and vehicle from their possession.

Accused Zeenath and her husband Iqbal reside in Floraintain Apartment in Kana – Katla. Nasif from Surinje has rented a house in Bokkapatna. Earlier too the accused were involved in a similar crime inviting people from Kerala to their homes. The police are investigating the case.

Under the direction of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shanker IPS, DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goanker and the leadership of ACP North Sub Division Belliyappa, the operation was carried out by the Suratkal Police Inspector Chandappa K, and team.