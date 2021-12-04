Four killed after gas tanker hits truck in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Four people died on the spot after being hit by a speeding gas tanker in the wee hours of Saturday in Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

The deceased are identified as Hulugappa from Raichur, Sharanappa, a resident of Rona, Sanjay, a resident of Vijayapura and Manjunath, a resident of Kushtagi.

The incident took place on National Highway 40 near Doddasiddavvanahalli village in Chitradurga district. The deceased were travelling towards Bengaluru from Rona town of Gadag district in a truck loaded with onion bags.

According to Chitradurga Rural Police who are investigating the case, the gas tanker driver rammed into the truck parked on the roadside from behind.

The deceased were in the process of changing tyres. One of them was changing tyres, while another one was holding an umbrella as it was raining. Other two were helping. All of them died on the spot as gas tanker hit them.

Police suspect that due to mist and rain, the driver of the gas tanker couldn’t see the truck parked on the roadside near the bypass road. Luckily, the gas tanker didn’t catch fire in the incident which would have led to greater tragedy. Further investigations are on.