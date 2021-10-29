Spread the love



















Four killed as Truck Falls into Gorge at Agumbe Ghat

Udupi/Shivamogga: In a tragic road accident, four persons were killed and five others were seriously injured when a truck fell into a gorge at the Agumbe Ghat here, on October 10.

The deceased have been identified as Yajnesh (24), Manjunath (35), Mani (28) and Srijith (21). The injured are Manjunath Gowda, Nagaraj, Sayyad Asif, Ganesh and Mahadev. All the injured have been shifted to the Manipal Hospital.

According to sources, the Truck was on its way to Hebri from Shivamogga, as the truck reached the fifth curve of the Agumbe ghat, the driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed into the sidewall of the road and fell into a 100 feet deep gorge. Four of the occupants in the truck were killed on the spot. The fire service team along with the local police rushed to the spot and lifted the bodies.

The Agumbe and Hebri Police visited the spot and collected necessary information.

Like this: Like Loading...