Four killed in an accident on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Alur

By
IANS
-
Hassan: Four people died when a multipurpose vehicle had a head-on collision with a tipper truck on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway near Eshwarahalli in Alur taluk of Hassan district on Friday evening.

Four people travelling in an eight-seater towards Mangaluru died. They have been identified as Chethan, 24, of Kuppalli, Purushotham, 28, of Thattekere, Ahok, 35, of Guddenahalli and Dinesh, 30, of Chigalurpalya in Alur taluk.

The car was completely mangled in the accident. Senior police reached the spot. Alur Police have registered a case.


