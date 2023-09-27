Four killed in road accident in Mandya



Mandya: Four people were killed on the spot on Wednesday after their speeding car hit a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from behind near Bellur cross on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway in Mandya district of Karnataka.

According to police, a woman and three men died in the incident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were pulled out from the mangled car.

The accident occurred when the bus, proceeding towards Bengaluru from Hassan stopped near the Adichunchanagiri Medical Hospital for the passengers to alight. The over speeding car driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the bus from behind.

Belluru police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

